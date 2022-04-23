1,700 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Purchased by Connective Portfolio Management LLC

Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Snowflake by 13.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,843,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,093,868,000 after buying an additional 1,944,885 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 169.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,361,000 after buying an additional 5,553,782 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Snowflake by 77.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,896,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,945,000 after buying an additional 2,144,156 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 22.6% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,561,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,467,000 after buying an additional 841,600 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Snowflake by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,996,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,740,000 after buying an additional 42,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Snowflake from $397.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair raised Snowflake from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Snowflake from $370.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Snowflake from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.34.

NYSE SNOW traded down $1.34 on Friday, hitting $173.80. 3,978,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,480,310. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.29 and a 52 week high of $405.00. The stock has a market cap of $54.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.23 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $224.46 and a 200-day moving average of $293.15.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

