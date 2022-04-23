1,806 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

USMV stock traded down $1.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.86. 5,878,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.82.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.