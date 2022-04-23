1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 1st Source had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 33.40%.

SRCE stock opened at $45.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.06. 1st Source has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $52.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. 1st Source’s payout ratio is presently 26.44%.

SRCE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 1st Source in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other 1st Source news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.69 per share, with a total value of $48,690.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRCE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in 1st Source by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,310,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,012,000 after acquiring an additional 45,642 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in 1st Source by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 435,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in 1st Source by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 323,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in 1st Source during the fourth quarter worth about $6,303,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in 1st Source by 186.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 35,012 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

