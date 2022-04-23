$2.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.95 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.88 and the highest is $2.07. Genuine Parts reported earnings of $1.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full-year earnings of $7.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.54 to $7.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.99 to $8.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Genuine Parts.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share.

GPC has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.86.

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded down $4.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.64. 890,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,228. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.18. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $115.63 and a 12 month high of $142.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.37%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 376.2% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

