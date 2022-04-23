$2.11 EPS Expected for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) to post earnings of $2.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Sixteen analysts have made estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.19 to $2.46. Teck Resources posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 339.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full-year earnings of $7.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $11.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $11.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Teck Resources from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.68.

Shares of NYSE TECK traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.24. The company had a trading volume of 8,157,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,588,909. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $44.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.32 and its 200-day moving average is $32.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0981 per share. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 9.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $318,590,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,516,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 330.9% in the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 3,962,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,044,000 after buying an additional 3,042,942 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the third quarter valued at about $67,513,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the third quarter valued at about $62,145,000. 54.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

