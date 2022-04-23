$2.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) to post earnings of $2.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Brunswick’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.28 and the highest is $2.35. Brunswick posted earnings of $2.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full-year earnings of $10.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $10.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $11.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $12.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share.

BC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Brunswick from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.62.

Shares of BC traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.13. 680,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,417. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.63. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $72.71 and a fifty-two week high of $117.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.29%.

In related news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $97,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $751,941.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,894 shares of company stock worth $1,024,186. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Brunswick by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Brunswick by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 600,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,488,000 after purchasing an additional 187,622 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 784.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 662,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

