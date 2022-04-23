$2.60 Billion in Sales Expected for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) to report sales of $2.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Assurant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.67 billion. Assurant reported sales of $2.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Assurant will report full-year sales of $10.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.62 billion to $10.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.23 billion to $11.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Assurant.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIZ. StockNews.com raised Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.74.

AIZ traded down $3.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $186.57. 364,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,332. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.59. Assurant has a 1-year low of $144.18 and a 1-year high of $194.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In other news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total value of $403,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total value of $727,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIZ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at $95,465,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 1,847.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 406,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,306,000 after purchasing an additional 385,318 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,236,000 after purchasing an additional 193,589 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 919,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,359,000 after purchasing an additional 80,512 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 391,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,984,000 after purchasing an additional 64,100 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

