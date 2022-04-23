2,000,000 Shares in Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (OTC:CMPX) Purchased by Monashee Investment Management LLC

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (OTC:CMPX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,340,000. Compass Therapeutics makes up approximately 1.6% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Separately, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Compass Therapeutics alerts:

OTC:CMPX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.55. 120,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,273. Compass Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.24.

CMPX has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.91.

About Compass Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for biliary tract cancers, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for colorectal and ovarian cancer; CTX-471, a monoclonal antibody product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors, such as small cell lung cancer and melanoma; and CTX-8371, a bispecific inhibitor that targets PD-1 and PD-L1 for oncology area.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (OTC:CMPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.