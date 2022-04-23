$223.75 Million in Sales Expected for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIGet Rating) will announce sales of $223.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $215.50 million and the highest is $239.87 million. Texas Capital Bancshares posted sales of $227.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full year sales of $931.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $884.10 million to $1.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBIGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $203.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TCBI. TheStreet cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $53.58. 1,023,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,663. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.38. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $71.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4,210.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

