$253.14 Million in Sales Expected for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) will report $253.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $254.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $252.18 million. Kilroy Realty posted sales of $235.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 65.77% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share.

KRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

KRC traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,256. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.74. Kilroy Realty has a fifty-two week low of $60.37 and a fifty-two week high of $79.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.81%.

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $250,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 632.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 217.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

