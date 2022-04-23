$255.06 Million in Sales Expected for Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) to report $255.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Snap One’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $246.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $264.40 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Snap One will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Snap One.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $273.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.27 million.

SNPO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Snap One from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Snap One during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Snap One by 855.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Snap One in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Snap One during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPO traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.66. The stock had a trading volume of 112,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,751. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.32. Snap One has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

