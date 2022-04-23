$271.05 Million in Sales Expected for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) to announce sales of $271.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $268.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $273.23 million. Prosperity Bancshares posted sales of $288.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $280.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.99 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 43.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on PB shares. Wolfe Research lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Shares of PB stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,927. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $64.40 and a 52-week high of $80.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 37.01%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

