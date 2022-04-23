$292.23 Million in Sales Expected for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) to announce sales of $292.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $301.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $277.20 million. Simply Good Foods reported sales of $284.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Simply Good Foods.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.92 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

SMPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.25. 923,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,177. Simply Good Foods has a 12 month low of $31.09 and a 12 month high of $45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 1.06.

In related news, CMO Linda Zink sold 5,000 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,586. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $4,469,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,852.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,035,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,836,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,324,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,339,000 after purchasing an additional 373,500 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 799,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,577,000 after purchasing an additional 254,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 885,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,824,000 after purchasing an additional 231,414 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

