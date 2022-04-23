$31.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) will post sales of $31.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.04 billion and the lowest is $30.41 billion. Alibaba Group reported sales of $28.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full year sales of $131.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $130.62 billion to $132.85 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $147.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $141.35 billion to $149.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $247.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

BABA stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.49. 25,130,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,387,070. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $239.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.89.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

