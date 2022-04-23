$363.48 Million in Sales Expected for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) will announce $363.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $373.30 million and the lowest is $357.00 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners posted sales of $331.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $342.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.34 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 36.96%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $124.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.86.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 2,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $254,674.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $306,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,546 shares of company stock worth $1,911,763 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,566.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $82.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.12. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $81.44 and a 1 year high of $111.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 13.02%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.