$389.41 Million in Sales Expected for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) to announce sales of $389.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Green Dot’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $366.14 million and the highest estimate coming in at $398.40 million. Green Dot posted sales of $379.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full-year sales of $1.42 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.08). Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $330.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GDOT shares. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Green Dot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Green Dot in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.22.

Shares of NYSE:GDOT traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.98. The stock had a trading volume of 513,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,788. Green Dot has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $54.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.93 and its 200 day moving average is $34.47.

In other Green Dot news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $106,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,410 shares of company stock worth $149,223. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Green Dot by 43.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Green Dot by 15.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Green Dot by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services segments. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards, network-branded gift cards, and secured credit cards.

