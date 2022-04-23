3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.13.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $2.60 on Friday, hitting $149.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,157,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,337,928. 3M has a 12 month low of $139.74 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The company has a market capitalization of $84.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.89%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

