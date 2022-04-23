$4.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) will announce $4.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dominion Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy reported sales of $3.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy will report full year sales of $15.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.46 billion to $15.91 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $16.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.29 billion to $16.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dominion Energy.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on D. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

D traded down $1.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.89. 2,641,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,185,598. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.88. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The stock has a market cap of $68.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 67.09%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

