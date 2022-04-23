4,061 Shares in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Purchased by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,339,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 28,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 12,235 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 32,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 119.3% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 62,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 34,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 19,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ICSH stock opened at $50.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.32. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $50.54.

