$422.27 Million in Sales Expected for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $422.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $407.10 million and the highest is $435.90 million. Compass Minerals International posted sales of $426.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $331.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a positive return on equity of 12.48%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CL King boosted their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 1,673.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 595.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMP traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.19. The company had a trading volume of 270,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.49. Compass Minerals International has a 12-month low of $47.10 and a 12-month high of $75.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.16%.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

