4,465 Shares in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Acquired by Quantitative Advantage LLC

Quantitative Advantage LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,533,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,420 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,195,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,690,000 after acquiring an additional 223,542 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,999,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,431,000 after acquiring an additional 483,510 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,493,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,770,000 after acquiring an additional 182,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 929,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,489,000 after acquiring an additional 326,070 shares during the last quarter.

CIBR traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.98. 1,231,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,468. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.68. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $41.40 and a 52-week high of $56.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%.

