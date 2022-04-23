450,000 Shares in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) Purchased by Monashee Investment Management LLC

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,059,000. Bowlero comprises about 1.0% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Separately, Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bowlero during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000.

BOWL stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.34. 271,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,334. Bowlero Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $13.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.71.

Bowlero ( NYSE:BOWL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bowlero Corp. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on Bowlero in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers. As of December 26, 2021, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, Virginia.

