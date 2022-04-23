$465.75 Million in Sales Expected for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) to post $465.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Synaptics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $465.00 million to $466.50 million. Synaptics reported sales of $325.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synaptics will report full year sales of $1.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Synaptics.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $420.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.90 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 30.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS.

SYNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synaptics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.08.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $303,631.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,532,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,312,268,000 after purchasing an additional 608,675 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,911,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $523,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,913 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $389,702,000 after purchasing an additional 79,103 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 873,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,964,000 after purchasing an additional 16,024 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,493,000 after purchasing an additional 75,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYNA traded down $3.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $149.78. 469,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,035. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $202.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.03. Synaptics has a twelve month low of $114.05 and a twelve month high of $299.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

