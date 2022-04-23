$5.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) to announce $5.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Macy’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.41 billion. Macy’s reported sales of $4.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full-year sales of $24.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.53 billion to $24.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $24.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.25 billion to $25.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Macy’s.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. Macy’s had a return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

M has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Gordon Haskett raised their price target on Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Macy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Macy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Macy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

NYSE M traded down $1.49 on Wednesday, reaching $24.27. 12,953,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,401,844. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.38.

Macy’s declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 13.70%.

In other Macy’s news, CEO Antony Spring sold 6,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $162,737.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $26,390.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,465 shares of company stock worth $759,227. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Macy’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,855,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,340,000 after acquiring an additional 132,924 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 32.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,572,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,984 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,712,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,923,000 after acquiring an additional 77,068 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 24.6% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,358,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 47.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,933,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,096,000 after buying an additional 1,914,700 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Macy’s (Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Macy’s (M)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.