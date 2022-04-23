500 Shares in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Bought by PYA Waltman Capital LLC

PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth $1,205,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AerCap by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,254,000 after buying an additional 35,812 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in AerCap by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Check Capital Management Inc. CA increased its holdings in AerCap by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 864,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,570,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in AerCap by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AER stock traded down $1.70 on Friday, reaching $51.31. The company had a trading volume of 774,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,287. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.94 and a 200-day moving average of $59.85. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $43.75 and a 12 month high of $71.38.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($1.44). AerCap had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AER. TheStreet downgraded shares of AerCap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of AerCap from $88.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.13.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

