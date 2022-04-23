5,280 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Purchased by Connective Portfolio Management LLC

Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,280 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,000. NVIDIA comprises 2.7% of Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in NVIDIA by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $360.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.00.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $6.68 on Friday, hitting $195.15. 62,357,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,538,223. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $568.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $134.59 and a 12-month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

NVIDIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.