$568.60 Million in Sales Expected for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $568.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Belden’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $567.00 million and the highest is $570.20 million. Belden reported sales of $536.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Belden will report full-year sales of $2.42 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Belden.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $638.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.90 million. Belden had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 23.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on BDC. TheStreet cut shares of Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.80.

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $219,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Belden by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Belden by 855.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Belden in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Belden during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,149,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Belden during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

BDC traded down $1.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.86. The company had a trading volume of 240,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,325. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Belden has a one year low of $42.06 and a one year high of $68.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.18%.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

