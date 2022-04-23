609 Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Bought by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACN. AKO Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $718,796,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Accenture by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,597,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,784 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Accenture by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,323,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $423,275,000 after purchasing an additional 670,351 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $234,005,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Accenture by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,335,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $427,205,000 after purchasing an additional 563,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.35.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,269,352.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,749 shares of company stock worth $7,256,728 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $310.80 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $276.88 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $197.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

