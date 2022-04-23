644 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Purchased by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $311.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.20.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DHR stock opened at $264.56 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $238.32 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $189.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.28.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.60%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

