675 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Bought by Connective Portfolio Management LLC

Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,650.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REGN traded down $18.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $688.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The company has a market cap of $74.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $669.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $635.62. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $478.40 and a fifty-two week high of $747.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 45.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on REGN. Barclays raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $675.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.63.

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 5,114 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.10, for a total transaction of $3,687,705.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,186,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,240 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $899,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,459 shares of company stock valued at $30,177,797 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

