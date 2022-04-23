750 Shares in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Purchased by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3,047.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SEDG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $361.00 to $399.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $420.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $184.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.26.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, CEO Zvi Lando sold 19,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.08, for a total value of $6,422,620.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $3,106,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,214 shares of company stock worth $14,649,566 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock traded down $2.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $251.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,781,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.53. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.33 and a 12 month high of $389.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.76. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 81.95, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $551.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.