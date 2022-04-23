$8.44 Billion in Sales Expected for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) will post $8.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Medtronic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.36 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.46 billion. Medtronic posted sales of $8.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full year sales of $32.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.96 billion to $32.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $33.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.24 billion to $33.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.19.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MDT traded down $5.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.80. 6,351,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,603,927. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.64 and its 200-day moving average is $110.47. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $98.38 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The company has a market capitalization of $144.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

