$8.97 Billion in Sales Expected for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) to announce sales of $8.97 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Magna International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.83 billion to $9.08 billion. Magna International posted sales of $10.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Magna International will report full year sales of $38.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $37.77 billion to $38.82 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $42.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.11 billion to $43.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Magna International.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS.

MGA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Magna International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $89.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Magna International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Magna International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Magna International from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Magna International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Magna International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,380,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Magna International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,369,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Magna International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 49,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of Magna International by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Magna International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 59.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGA traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,278,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,324. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.07. Magna International has a 52-week low of $54.60 and a 52-week high of $104.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Magna International’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

