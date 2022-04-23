900,505 Shares in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Purchased by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 900,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,108,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Full18 Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Navient by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 41,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Navient by 8.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Navient by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Navient by 2.4% during the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 40,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Navient by 7.5% during the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Navient alerts:

NASDAQ:NAVI traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,276,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371,867. Navient Co. has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56, a current ratio of 30.68 and a quick ratio of 30.68.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.89 million. Navient had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 20.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Navient’s payout ratio is 15.92%.

NAVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Navient in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Compass Point lowered shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In other news, major shareholder Newbury Investors Llc acquired 315,408 shares of Navient stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.13 per share, with a total value of $5,402,939.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $55,823.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Navient Profile (Get Rating)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.