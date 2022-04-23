$92.03 Million in Sales Expected for Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) to report $92.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Quantum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $91.68 million and the highest estimate coming in at $92.40 million. Quantum posted sales of $92.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quantum will report full-year sales of $369.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $369.30 million to $370.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $390.78 million, with estimates ranging from $387.30 million to $396.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Quantum.

Get Quantum alerts:

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $95.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

QMCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley cut Quantum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Quantum from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer cut Quantum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on Quantum from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Quantum by 4.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 87,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quantum by 115.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quantum by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Quantum by 24.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in shares of Quantum by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 277,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QMCO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.09. The company had a trading volume of 431,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,021. The company has a market capitalization of $125.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.30. Quantum has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $9.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.40.

Quantum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quantum (QMCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.