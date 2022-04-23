$960.92 Million in Sales Expected for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LIIGet Rating) will report $960.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for Lennox International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $802.54 million. Lennox International reported sales of $930.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full-year sales of $4.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LIIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.35. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 192.84%. The firm had revenue of $964.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

LII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $271.00 to $253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lennox International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lennox International from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $394.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.43.

Shares of Lennox International stock traded down $5.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $246.84. The company had a trading volume of 358,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,198. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $236.78 and a 12-month high of $356.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.70%.

In other Lennox International news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 9,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.86, for a total transaction of $2,499,860.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Torres sold 913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.50, for a total transaction of $256,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,224 shares of company stock worth $3,817,670. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SWS Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 5,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 240.5% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 36,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,790,000 after purchasing an additional 25,907 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International (Get Rating)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

