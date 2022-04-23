Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Position Increased by Quantitative Advantage LLC

Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 164,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,739 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SGOL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 41.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,384,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,507,000 after buying an additional 992,149 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 24.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 23.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 21,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 15,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOL traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,579,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,528,331. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.76. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $19.86.

