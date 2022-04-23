Abyss Reaches One Day Volume of $146,198.00 (ABYSS)

Abyss (ABYSS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Abyss coin can now be bought for $0.0415 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Abyss has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. Abyss has a total market cap of $9.50 million and $146,198.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003492 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00033996 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00104305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Abyss Coin Profile

Abyss is a coin. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

