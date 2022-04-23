Accor (OTCMKTS:ACRFF) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACRFF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.26 and last traded at $32.77. Approximately 529 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.38.

Accor Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ACRFF)

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through two segments, HotelServices, and Hotel Assets & Other. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; ResDiary, a flat-rate online table reservation system that is designed for restaurant owners; Gekko solutions, including digital hotel distribution and loyalty platforms for the travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

