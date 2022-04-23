Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by First City Capital Management Inc.

First City Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harber Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 141.5% during the third quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 157,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,223,000 after acquiring an additional 92,528 shares during the last quarter. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,858,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.0% in the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 219.6% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 132,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after purchasing an additional 91,069 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 405,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,364,000 after purchasing an additional 24,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATVI. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.82.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $78.61. 3,890,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,963,251. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.11 and a 200 day moving average of $73.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.55.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is 13.62%.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $164,806.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard Profile (Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.