Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.
NYSE:ADX opened at $17.30 on Friday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $22.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.94.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 12,953.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,619 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 70,078 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 36,429 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 10,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,871 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Adams Diversified Equity Fund (Get Rating)
Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adams Diversified Equity Fund (ADX)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.