Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (PEO) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 17th

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th.

Adams Natural Resources Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years.

NYSE PEO opened at $21.39 on Friday. Adams Natural Resources Fund has a twelve month low of $14.07 and a twelve month high of $22.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.44.

In other Adams Natural Resources Fund news, CFO Brian Stephen Hook sold 4,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $86,471.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEO. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,543,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.65% of the company’s stock.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

