Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Adecoagro from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

NYSE AGRO opened at $11.80 on Friday. Adecoagro has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average of $9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Adecoagro ( NYSE:AGRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $312.76 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adecoagro will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.1571 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Adecoagro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.96%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGRO. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Adecoagro during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Adecoagro by 871.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Adecoagro during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Adecoagro during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Adecoagro during the second quarter valued at about $124,000. 58.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as in sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanut, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

