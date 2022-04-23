Advisors Preferred LLC Buys 2,170 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Advisors Preferred LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $77.00 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $76.81 and a 12-month high of $82.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.32 and its 200-day moving average is $79.99.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

