Advisors Preferred LLC Buys Shares of 18,111 Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 18,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,124,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 84.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 467,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,718,000 after purchasing an additional 213,715 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 404,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,385,000 after purchasing an additional 16,250 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 254,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,468,000 after purchasing an additional 11,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 209,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,992,000 after purchasing an additional 31,370 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PHDG opened at $34.23 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.23 and a fifty-two week high of $38.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.82.

