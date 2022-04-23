Advisors Preferred LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Advisors Preferred LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $321,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $696,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RTM opened at $181.16 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $155.88 and a 12 month high of $192.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.96.

