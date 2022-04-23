Advisors Preferred LLC Invests $95,000 in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY)

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 6,434.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CMDY opened at $63.48 on Friday. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a one year low of $47.39 and a one year high of $67.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.33.

