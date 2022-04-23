Advisors Preferred LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI)

Advisors Preferred LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI – Get Rating) by 79.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,749,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IAI opened at $92.81 on Friday. iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF has a 12 month low of $92.75 and a 12 month high of $116.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.70 and its 200 day moving average is $107.09.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

