Advisors Preferred LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FMAT. Southern Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 129,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 29,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 186,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,371,000 after buying an additional 53,952 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF alerts:

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF stock opened at $48.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.24. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $43.62 and a 1 year high of $51.43.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.