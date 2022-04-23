Advisors Preferred LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Ironwood Financial llc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $109.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.15 and its 200-day moving average is $107.92. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $94.64 and a 52-week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.